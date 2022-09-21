Russian market should be occupied by domestic producers when foreigners return — Putin

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin predicts that former foreign partners will eventually return to the Russian market. According to the head of state, it is necessary to prepare for such a development of events and fill the niches that are still vacant with domestic developments.

During a meeting between Putin and heads of leading engineering schools and their partners on Wednesday, the talk turned to creating digital platforms.

"It is necessary that domestic developments lay at the heart of everything, we need to strive for this and do it as quickly as possible," the president said.

"Because when yesterday's foreign partners decide to return, and someday it will happen, we need to ensure that the market be occupied by our producers," the head of state explained.

"This is what we should strive for. Now there is a time lag we need to take advantage of on the market," Putin said, noting that "this need was created by the partners themselves."

"Our ill-wishers do not even understand what they have done: they forced us, lazy and resting on our laurels of mineral resources, to start developing our own intellectual product," the President noted.