Ruble’s real exchange rate to be 10-15% stronger in 2023-2025 than earlier, says minister

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The ruble’s real exchange rate will be stronger in coming years than in 2016-2021 on average, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at the Federation Council (upper house) on Wednesday.

"Considering the slowdown of global economic growth, a moderate decline of oil prices is expected, from $70 per barrel in 2023 to $65 in 2025. Moreover, the ruble’s exchange rate is also expected to weaken against its current levels. That said, it is very important, the ruble’s real exchange rate will be 10-15% stronger in coming years than over the past 5 years," he said, adding that inflation would total 5.5% as of the end of next year and later reach the targeted level of 4%.

However, risks particularly related to uncertainty in global economy persist, the minister noted.

"Those are a recession on global markets, mainly in Europe, China’s slowdown, but also, of course, the possible tightening of sanctions," he explained. "This is why it is necessary to ensure economic stability not only amid sanctions that have already been imposed, but amid potential risks as well. And this is directly connected with implementation of systemic decisions and priorities, which have been developed by the government within the framework of relevant sessions under the guidance of head of the government and formed the basis for the budget," Reshetnikov said.