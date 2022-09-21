US, group of nations urge to avoid unfounded fertilizer export bans

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Participants of the Summit on Global Food Security held in New York on Tuesday urged to avoid imposing unfounded restrictions on experts of food, fertilizers and agricultural products.

In a joint delclaration published by the European Council’s official website, the participants of the event said: "Keep food, fertilizer, and agricultural markets open and avoid unjustified restrictive measures, such as export bans on food and fertilizer, which increase market volatility and threaten food security and nutrition at a global scale.".