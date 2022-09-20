Gazprom was not bidding for gas supplies to Moldova under EBRD project — official

CHISINAU, September 20. /TASS/. Gazprom did not participate in a tender for gas supplies to Moldova as part of the projects of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), an official from the Moldovan government told TASS on Tuesday. EBRD allocated a loan of 300 mln euros for the project, the official added.

"Gazprom did not take part in the tender," said Alina Merlich, adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic Andrey Spinu.

On Monday, Spinu said in an interview with a local TV channel the Energokom state company had preliminary elected seven suppliers to create strategic reserves of natural gas and diversification.

Under the agreement between the government of Moldova and the EBRD, the republic can use this money in a critical situation. In particular, the Moldovan government can use 200 mln euros in case of termination of gas supplies from Russia, while the remaining 100 million euros can be used to create a strategic supply of gas, which will be stored in Romania or Ukraine and will avoid a seasonal increase in prices.

Due to the rise in price of gas, Moldova faced difficulties in settlements with Gazprom. In January, a state of emergency was introduced in the republic. It was extended following the events in Ukraine and the failure of Chisinau to fulfil contract obligations to Gazprom.