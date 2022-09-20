Gazprom will continue to supply gas to Republic of Srpska at price of current contract

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies and will continue to supply gas to Republic of Srpska in the necessary volumes at the prices of the current contract without adjustments to the current market conditions, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Tuesday.

Earlier it was reported that from January 1 to June 15, 2022 Gazprom increased gas supplies to Bosnia and Herzegovina by 55.5% compared to the same period of 2021.