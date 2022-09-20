Ruble moves to decline against dollar and euro during trading on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Russian ruble has moved to decline against the US dollar and the euro in the course of currency trading on the Moscow Exchange.

According to the trading data, currencies’ rate was above 60.5 rubles.

As of 06:17 pm Moscow time, the dollar rate added 0.65% and reached 60.55 rubles, the euro rose by 0.72% to 60.59 rubles.

As of 06:48 pm Moscow time, the dollar rate slowed down growth and amounted to 60.48 rubles. (+0.53%), and the euro went up 0.53% to 60.5 rubles.

At 06:39 pm Moscow time, the MOEX index decreased by 8.74% to 2,218 points, and the RTS index was 1,154.45 points (-9.29%).

By 03:20 pm Moscow time, the dollar rate fell by 0.19% to 60.045 rubles, the euro rate was at 59.845 rubles. (-0.53%).