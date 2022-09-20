Price cap on Russian oil is wrong and won’t not work for long — Russneft

TYUMEN, September 20. /TASS/. The introduction of any restrictions, including price cap on Russian oil, contradicts economic laws, and will not work for a long time, head of Russneft Evgeny Tolochek told reporters on Tuesday.

"Introducing any restriction and attempting to somehow influence the market is wrong, it contradicts the laws of the economy, it will not work for a long time," he said, commenting on the initiative of the G7 countries to introduce a price cap on Russian oil.

Tolochek added that sanctions against Russia did not affect the oil production and technologies of Russneft - the sanctions mostly affected the markets for the sale of raw materials.

G7 finance ministers announced earlier their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil. Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak told reporters on September 1 that Moscow would stop supplies of oil and oil products to countries that would decide to limit the price of oil from Russia.

Russneft group of companies is one of the ten largest production companies in the country. The company's 2P reserves exceed 200 mln tonnes (SPE).