Car sales in Russia exceed 54,000 units in August, up 20% month-on-month, says ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Sales of cars in Russia increased by 20% in August compared with July to over 54,000 units, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Albert Karimov said on Tuesday.

"Sales of cars in August amounted to over 54,000 units, which is more than 20% higher than in July," he said at a meeting devoted to the development of Russia's auto industry in the Federation Council (upper house). "From the viewpoint of production, the dynamics is roughly in line with the sales market as around 420,000 cars were produced on Russian territory in January-August, which is 60% less than in the same period last year. The production of passenger cars equaled 321,000, down by 64% year-on-year. The sector of trucks and buses was hit less than others, with an around 14% decrease. It should be noted that production recovered dynamically in August compared with July as the production of all types totaled 37,000 units, up by 26% compared with July," Karimov added.

The share of cars produced in the Russian Federation amounted to around 80% of all sales, he noted.

Earlier, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said sales of new passenger cars and LCVs (light commercial vehicles) in Russia decreased by 62.4% in August 2022 year-on-year and amounted to 41,698 vehicles. In total, 410,548 new cars were sold in Russia in January-August of 2022, which is 60.7% lower than in the same period last year.