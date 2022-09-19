Next three years budget will ensure Russia’s financial stability, assures Finance Minister

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The budget for the upcoming three-year period is being formed in such a way as to ensure the financial stability of Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday. He was lecturing at the Financial University.

"We are preparing a three-year budget now in such a way as to ensure financial stability, the financial stability of our country. In the West, they always say that Russia's finances and economy will soon be torn apart. A stable budget is a guarantee that nothing will be torn apart," said Siluanov as quoted by his ministry’s press service.

The minister also noted the importance of the budget rules - they are needed, in particular, so that businesses can predict what the state is going to do in the coming years.

"Without this predictability, business will not invest and invest in development," Siluanov said.

"Behind the dry figures are people, measures to stimulate economic growth, because the budget is a tool aimed at development. In this way, we represent it in parliament," the head of the ministry emphasized.

"Today we need to mobilize all possible sources of our own for the development of the economy - the budget, the financial market, private resources - so that they work in the areas that are necessary and priority for the country," Siluanov concluded.