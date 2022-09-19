Work on new fiscal rule to continue, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will continue the work on the new fiscal rule, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The work will continue," he said when asked whether new fiscal rule parameters were approved at Monday meeting.

During the meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the budget process be discussed, adding that he hoped to reach particular decisions on Monday.

Earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry submitted proposals on new parameters of the fiscal rule to the government. Meanwhile Minister Anton Siluanov said the development of new parameters was underway, whereas changes in the fiscal rule would consider the volume of production and export of hydrocarbons.

Moreover, the ministry offers fully shifting to the new fiscal rule by 2025, with the transition period taking two years, the minister noted.

Currently the draft budget is being "polished up" before its submission to the State Duma (which is expected by September 30), according to financial authorities.