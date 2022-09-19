Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 46% in January-August 2022, says statistics

TBILISI, September 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.4 bln in eight months of 2022, up by 46% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia on Monday.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share of the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 12.4% in the reporting period. Georgia exported to Russia over 50,000 tonnes of ferroalloys worth over $101 mln in January-August, more than 33,000 tonnes of natural wines (over $90 mln), more than 2,500 passenger cars (worth over $34 mln), more than 6,100 tonnes of alcoholic drinks (over $34 mln), more than 52,000 tonnes of mineral and fresh water (around $29 mln).

Meanwhile, Russia delivered to Georgia over 340,000 tonnes of oil and petroleum products (worth more than $337 mln), over 167,000 tonnes of oil gases and hydrocarbons (more than $44 mln), over 118,000 tonnes of wheat or mixed rye-wheat flour (more than $44 mln), over 16,000 tonnes of margarine (worth more than $29 mln).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-August 2022, with trade turnover exceeding $1.7 bln, up by 39% year-on-year, while China was third with trade turnover surpassing $1.2 bln, up by 30.1% in annual terms.