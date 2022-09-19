Putin requests keeping focus on stability of federal budget

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested keeping the focus on stability and sustainability of the federal budget when drafting it for the next three years.

"It is necessary to keep the focus on stability and sustainability of the federal budget both for the next three years and beyond, which will enable us to reach the tasks on modernization of economic and social spheres, on strengthening infrastructure and supporting regions confidently and consistently," he said at a meeting on economic issues on Monday.

It is necessary to consider the influence of domestic and external factors on revenues of the budget when drafting it, the president noted.

"I would like to underline that when drafting the federal budget, it is necessary, of course, to consider objective factors that directly influence its revenues, meaning the domestic macroeconomic environment, as well as the state of affairs on global commodities and financial markets," he explained.

Changes and trends in this sphere are long-term, the Russian leader stressed. "Here we should propose systemic mechanisms, provide efficient answers to challenges for the whole sector of state finances," he said.