Gas price in Europe down below $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters first since late July

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe decreased below $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters during Monday trading for the first time since July 25, according to data provided by London’s ICE. The total decrease in the gas price since the beginning of trading exceeds 7%.

The price of gas futures for September delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down to $1,790 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 173.5 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

Gas prices are declining as gas reserves in European storage facilities approach their maximum - now they are already filled by more than 85% in total.

Earlier, the EU countries pledged to fill UGS facilities by at least 80% by the winter of 2022-2023 and by 90% by all subsequent winter periods.

Besides that, in recent days, the share of wind generation in Europe has noticeably increased and now averages more than 14% in September against 10% in August, 12% in July and 9% in September 2021.

Also, the operators of the German gas pipelines Opal and Nel published information on the resumption of acceptance of nominations for gas supplies from Nord Stream at the reception point in Greifswald, Germany, from 09:00 Moscow time on September 19.

The press service of the German gas transmission operator Gascade TASS reported that nominations for gas intake appeared, but then they were renominated with zero volumes. The press service of Nord Stream AG did not confirm to TASS the renewal of nominations for pumping gas through Nord Stream.

Meanwhile, supplies via the Nord Stream has been suspended. On September 2, Gazprom reported that during the maintenance of the last operating Nord Stream gas pumping unit, oil leaks were discovered, until which the holding is forced to completely stop pumping through the gas pipeline. According to information from Siemens, it is possible to fully eliminate the oil leakage on engines only in the conditions of a specialized repair company.

Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, said that Siemens currently has practically no opportunity to regularly repair units for Nord Stream, it simply has nowhere to do it. Western opponents have already issued such a large number of restrictive documents that they themselves got confused in them and fell into their own sanctions trap, the head of Gazprom noted.