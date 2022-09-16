Russian Central Bank’s chief says annual inflation may decline below target in 1H 2023

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina does not rule out that annual inflation will temporarily decline below the target in 1H 2023.

"That said, we do not rule out that annual inflation in the first half of next year will temporarily decline below the target due to the high base effect," she told a press conference following the meeting of the regulator’s board of directors on the key rate on Friday.

Inflationary pressure is currently weak due to the effects of structural transformation of the economy, the regulator’s chief added.