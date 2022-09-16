Bank of Russia cuts key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 7.5% per annum

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia once again decided to lower the key rate — this time by 0.5% percentage points, up to 7.5% per annum, the regulator announced on Friday.

“On 16 September 2022, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 7.50% per annum. Current consumer price growth rates remain low, contributing to a further slowdown in annual inflation. This is due to both the influence of a set of one-off factors and subdued consumer demand. Developments in business activity are better than the Bank of Russia expected in July. However, the external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging, invariably putting significant constrains on economic activity. Inflation expectations of households and price expectations of businesses remain elevated,” the regulator said.