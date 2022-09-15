Governor in Russia’s Far East unveils cost of damage from Hinnamnor typhoon, July storm

VLADIVOSTOK, September 15. /TASS/. The loss from the storm that pummeled Russia's Primorsky Region in July and from the Hinnamnor typhoon stands at almost 4 bln rubles ($67 mln), according to preliminary estimates, Governor of the region Oleg Kozhemyako said on Thursday.

The region was first hit by bad weather in mid-July when a rainfall flooding resulted in water levels in local rivers rising as high as two meters, along with a mudslide. Later in September the Hinnamnor typhoon landed in the region.

"This seriously disrupted the operations of transport infrastructure, energy, public utilities and agriculture facilities. According to preliminary estimates, the losses total almost 4 bln [rubles]," Kozhemyako was quoted as saying by the region’s press service.

Roads linking 45 communities have been disrupted, with another 44 localities suffering electricity interruptions.

A federal state of emergency in the Primorsky Region has been declared, the press service noted, adding that a respective decision was taken at a meeting of the governmental commission on the prevention and liquidation of emergencies headed by Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov on Thursday.

The Hinnamnor typhoon approached the region at the beginning of last week and triggered heavy downpours in almost all parts of the Primorsky Region. On Wednesday, the rains stopped, though in many municipalities, the precipitation totaled anywhere from 108% to 250% of its monthly norm, whereas in half of the regions, the precipitation surpassed 50% of the monthly norm.