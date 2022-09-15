Gazprom gas output down 15.9% since early 2022, exports down 38.8%

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Gazprom reduced gas output since the beginning of the year by 15.9% year-on-year to 300.8 bln cubic meters. Gas exports to non-CIS countries for 8.5 months fell by 38.8% or by 53.7 bln cubic meters to 84.8 billion cubic meters, the company reported.

At the same time, Gazprom average daily exports in September fell by 22% compared to August to 173 mln cubic meters.

Demand for Gazprom's gas from the gas transportation system in the domestic market of Russia decreased by 3.3% or by 5.4 bln cubic meters over 8.5 months, the company noted.

Europe needs to pump another 14 bln cubic meters of gas into their underground storage facilities in order to reach the level of the beginning of the 2019-2020 withdrawal season, Gazprom said, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe data. As of September 13, gas reserves in European UGS facilities were replenished by 58.4 bln cubic meters.