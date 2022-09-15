Rosneft financial results provide base for interim dividends and payout growth — CEO

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Rosneft's financial results for the first half of the year provide a solid base for paying interim dividends and growth in payments for the year, according to the company’s CEO Igor Sechin.

"1H 2022 financial results form a solid basis for interim dividends payment and a further growth of total payments for 2022," Sechin was quoted in the company’s press release.

It was reported earlier that Rosneft's net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) attributable to shareholders increased by 13% in the first half of the year to 432 bln rubles ($7.21 bln). The company's revenue for the first half of the year grew by 32.5% to 5.172 trillion rubles ($86.4 bln). Capital expenditures increased by 14% and amounted to 527 bln rubles ($8.8 bln). The increase was mainly due to the planned increase in investments in the Vostok Oil project, the company explained.

At the same time, Rosneft claims that it paid record-breaking taxes in the first half of the year - tax exemptions from the company increased by 20% year-on-year and reached 2.1 trillion rubles ($35.08 bln).