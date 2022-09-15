Russia’s Mir payment system operating as usual in Turkey

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Mir payment system reported a few isolated instances of refusals to process transactions using cards issued by Russian banks under sanctions, but its general operations in Turkey continue as usual, the press service of the payment system told TASS.

"Mir cards are functioning normally in Turkey. The Mir payment system has recorded specific instances of refusals to use cards from Russian banks that are subject to sanctions and is keeping an eye on the situation. According to earlier reports, several Turkish acquiring banks that accept Mir cards in Turkey can block transactions made with those cards on their devices," the statement said.

Director General of the National Payment Card System Vladimir Komlev said earlier that Mir Russian payment cards continue to function as before in Turkey.

Earlier, the media reported that Turkish hotels were having problems with payments from Russia’s Mir cards, and some hotels reported that Russian payment system cards issued by Russian banks under sanctions would no longer be accepted in Turkey.