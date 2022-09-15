Asia Pacific, CIS states to take Eurasian trade niches vacated by West — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 15. /TASS/. Asia Pacific and CIS countries will take trade niches vacated by Western countries in the Eurasian economic space, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.

"Today, when trade cooperation is becoming a hostage to political tensions, it looks even more topical. It is becoming obvious that as a result of the re-distribution of trade and investment flow, Asia Pacific and CIS countries will take Eurasian markets’ trade niches vacated by Western players," he said.

He noted that amid the growing instability, regional cooperation is seen as a major basis for a future economic system, which should be multipolar, well-balanced and sustainable. "For these ends, network cooperation in the Eurasian region, including within the One Belt, One Road initiative, could be focused on the transition to national currencies in mutual settlements and crediting, establishment of intra-regional logistics and production-and-sales chains, implementation of large-scale projects, including in the Far East, development of industrial cooperation and technological modernization," he said.