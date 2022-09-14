RTS Index down 0.10%, MOEX Index down 0.45% as trading closes on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market saw a moderate decline of its indices by the end of trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

The MOEX index fell by 0.45% to 2,435.89 points, the RTS index dropped by 0.10%, to 1,282.80 points.

"The strong ruble and the lack of clear drivers for continued growth led to a rollback of the Moscow Exchange index to 2,400 points, the nearest support level is at 2,370-2,380 points," said Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments.

The dollar-to-ruble rate edged down by 0.01% to 59.88 rubles, the euro rate edged up by 0.06% to 59.96 rubles.

The price of Brent oil rose by 1.7% to $94.72 per barrel. Gold fell in price by 0.08% to $1,716.05 per troy ounce.

According to BCS World of Investments, on September 15, the MOEX index will be within the range of 2,370-2,500 points, the forecast range for the dollar-ruble pair is 59-61 rubles. Freedom Finance Global expects that the values of the MOEX index will be in the corridor of 2,400-2,500 points, the dollar and euro rates against the ruble will be in the range of 59-62 rubles.