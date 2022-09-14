Weekly inflation in Russia down to 0.03% from 0.13%

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Deflation in Russia geared down to 0.03% from September 6 to 12, the Russian Federal Statistics Service reported.

Deflation was 0.13% a week earlier.

Consumer prices in Russia dropped by 0.12% from early September. Prices at the same time gained 10.27% year-to-date.

In annual terms, inflation as of September 12, 2022 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates) was 14.05%.

In the reporting period, wheat flour fell in price by 0.9%, granulated sugar and millet - by 0.8%, sausages and buckwheat - by 0.6%, canned meat for baby food - by 0.5%, chicken meat - by 0.4%, semi-smoked and boiled-smoked sausages, black tea - by 0.3%, pork, pasteurized milk, canned vegetables for baby food, rice and vodka - by 0.2%, table salt - by 0.1%.

Prices for chicken eggs increased by 0.6%, prices for canned fruits and berries for baby food rose by 0.5%, sterilized milk rose in price by 0.4%, sour cream, rennet cheeses, vermicelli - by 0.2%. Prices for beef, lamb, boiled sausages, frozen fish, margarine and rye bread went up by 0.1%.

The decrease in prices for fruits and vegetables averaged 1.6%, including onions fell in price by 8.9%, potatoes - by 5.2%, carrots - by 5%, white cabbage - by 3.6%, apples - by 2.9%. %, table beets - by 2.3%. At the same time prices for cucumbers went up by 8.4%, prices for bananas - by 1.5%.

Prices for motor gasoline remained unchanged, while diesel fuel rose in price by 0.1%.