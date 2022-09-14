Western actions led to 5-6 mln bpd in oil output losses — Russian Energy Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, September 14. /TASS/. The actions and sanctions of a number of Western countries over the past 10 years have led to the loss of potential oil production of 5-6 mln barrels per day, these volumes now could have easily helped overcome the global energy crisis, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorkin said on Wednesday.

"If we look at the actions of a number of Western countries and their sanctions policy that they have been implementing for the past 10 years - their sanctions pressure has deprived the world of around 5-6 mln barrels per day of additional potential output," he said.

"I think you are all well aware that 5-6 mln barrels of production per day is something that could have easily solved the world's energy problems, if not for the conscious actions of several countries," Sorokin added.