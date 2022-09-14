Italian minister suggests introducing gas price cap in EU of 65% of cost at TTF hub

ROME, September 14. /TASS/. Italian Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Tuesday the gas price cap in the European Union in the amount of 60-65% of the cost at the TTF hub "would be a serious relief" amid a strong growth of energy prices.

"Currently our payment for gas is based on prices set at the TTF hub in the Netherlands. [This is] a volatile and in fact speculative market," he told Italy’s RAI-1 TV channel. "We pay for gas, heat and electricity at prices that have nothing in common with the volume. Each has own energy balance, and the only decision is to set a European gas price cap. Reaching 60-65% of the TTF price or pegging the cost to the price of liquified natural gas would already be a serious relief," the minister added.

"A decree with the package of 20 terawatt-hours of electricity to be provided at a controlled price in accordance with the list of energy-intensive companies agreed with Europe" will be passed on Wednesday, he added.