US stocks down 4-5% following inflation report

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange closed lower by 4-5% on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones index lost almost 1,300 points during one session following the publication of new inflation data by the US Labor Department, according to trading data.

The Dow Jones fell by 1,276.37 points (3.94%) to 31,104.97 points, the S&P 500 index lost 177.72 points (4.32%) to 3,932.69 points, while the Nasdaq index dropped by 632.84 points (5.16%) to 11,633.57 points.

All three indexes posted their steepest one-day losses since June 2020, The Wall Street Journal noted. Earlier on Tuesday the US Labor Department said consumer prices rose by 8.3% in August in annual terms. In the previous month inflation amounted to 8.5%. Experts projected a much more notable slowdown in inflation rates.