MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The euro fell below 60 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

By 18:10 Moscow time, the euro slowed down the decline and reached 59.98 rubles (-1.35%). At the same time, the dollar fell to 59.83 rubles. (-0.68%).

The MOEX index fell by 0.08% to 2,447.69 points, the RTS dollar index grew by 0.73% to 1,289.98.