Decision on safety net amid de-dollarization to be finalized — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The decision on a financial safety net amid de-dollarization will be finalized as part of the budget process, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, as part of the discussion of budgetary matters, all these issues were and remain on the agenda, they will be finalized. We need to develop a common point of view," he said, answering question about whether a decision was made on a financial safety net amid face of "inevitable de-dollarization."

Earlier, Putin said that he considers maintaining macroeconomic stability a priority in budget preparation, despite disputes about a safety net amid "a well-known and inevitable process of de-dollarization."