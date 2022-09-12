Istanbul’s JCC registers multiple deviations from safe corridors by ships in Black Sea

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul registered a number of deviations from safe corridors, including repeated ones, by ships carrying grain out of Ukraine, the Center said in its report summarizing operations since August 1.

"Since 1 August, the JCC has enabled the safe movement of 122 voyages from Ukraine and 144 voyages to Ukraine. As part of its responsibilities, the JCC has been closely monitoring the inbound and outbound movement of vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea. On several occasions, it has observed vessels deviating from the corridor and it has responded appropriately by contacting captains and advising them to follow the coordinates. In some cases, the JCC made formal contact in writing when the same vessels deviated several times," the report reads.