MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry plans to issue federal loan (OFZ) bonds in the amount of 40 bln rubles ($663.5 mln) at auctions in the third quarter of this year, according to a statement released by the ministry on Monday.

The first auction will be held on September 14, the statement said.

Earlier, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov announced the ministry’s entering the OFZ market in September.