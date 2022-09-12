Gazprom in contact with Siemens on Nord Stream issues, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s gas giant, Gazprom, is in contact with Siemens, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"As far as I understand Gazprom is in direct contact with Siemens since Siemens is under current contractual obligation for the maintenance of [the Nord Stream] turbines," he said, when asked whether Gazprom had turned to the German multinational corporation concerning the repairs of Nord Stream’s gas compressor unit, where an oil leak was uncovered.

"That said, Siemens as a company is shackled to the sanctions-related restrictions," Peskov noted, without mentioning whether Gazprom and Siemens had held contacts over the past few days, urging reporters to pose that question to the German conglomerate.

On September 2, Gazprom said oil leaks were found during maintenance of Nord Stream’s only operating gas compressor unit, adding that the holding was forced to fully halt pumping along the gas pipeline until the leaks were fixed. Gazprom pointed to Siemens’ recommendations, which say such oil leaks could only be fully repaired at a specialized maintenance facility. In turn, the German company said that such leaks do not affect the turbine’s operation and may be ironed out on site.

Earlier, Peskov said it was impossible to say how the maintenance work at Nord Stream would be carried out given that the ongoing sanctions are impeding this work. The spokesman further emphasized that the countries that had imposed these restrictions on Moscow bore full responsibility for the current quagmire.