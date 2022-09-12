Deputy PM Abramchenko confirms outlook on agriculture export rise to over $47 bln by 2030

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko has confirmed the outlook on growth of agriculture exports from the country to over $47 bln by 2030.

"Our target is to increase agriculture exports to more than $47 bln by 2030, which means an over 1.5-fold rise," she said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said agriculture exports from Russia could total $40 bln in 2022 compared to $37.1 bln in the previous year.