Greece to double value of property investment required for residence permit — PM

ATHENS, September 11. /TASS/. Greece will double the value of property investment that’s required to get a residence permit to 500,000 euros, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised speech on Saturday.

"In order to increase the affordability of real estate for Greeks, we are now increasing the minimum amount of investment required for the issuance of a Golden Visa from 250,000 euros to 500,000 euros," he said.

The Ethnos newspaper reported that the Golden Visa program, which kicked off in 2013, helped to sell 1,035 properties in Greece in 2021, down from the record 3,535 properties in 2019.