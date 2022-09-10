Price cap on oil from Russia could be set by coalition of countries, says US Treasury

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. US authorities believe that the price cap for Russian oil can be jointly determined by states that agree to join a ‘coalition’, according to the US Treasure preliminary guidance on implementation of a maritime services policy and related price exception for seaborne Russian oil issued on Friday.

"How will the price cap be set? Countries that agree to implement the maritime services policy and price exception and those that commit to implementing a price cap on imports will be able to participate directly in the coalition’s consultative process that sets the price cap," the document notes. It explains that the "coalition of countries," according to Washington, should conduct technical exercise "to consider a range of factors." The US assumes that the final decision will be made by consensus by the representatives of these states.