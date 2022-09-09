Erdogan plans to ask Putin to start deliveries of Russian food through grain corridor

ANKARA, September 9. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is going to ask Russian leader Vladimir Putin to start deliveries of food from Russia. He voiced this intention talking to reporters ahead of the upcoming meeting of the two leaders in Samarkand.

"Of course, during our meeting in Samarkand, we will ask him (Putin - TASS) to send Russian goods through the corridor with these ships," he said.

"If Russian grain starts to arrive, we will arrange all this into a certain system in the best way until we reach these poor African countries and send them this grain, other products and everything. I expect to openly discuss it with him, because there are many countries in Africa that are in a dire situation, and we need to reach these countries and send them these products as soon as possible," Erdogan said as quoted by the NTV channel.

Erdogan suggested that Russia is not sending its goods due to the fact that ships passing through the grain corridor are sent to developed or developing countries instead of the poor ones.

On July 22, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. In particular, thanks to the memorandum concluded by Russia and the UN, the international community joined in the work to remove anti-Russian restrictions that prevent the export of these goods. Another document approved the mechanism for the export of grain from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. On the basis of an agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a coordination center was created, which should ensure the inspection of ships with grain, as well as stop provocations and prevent the smuggling of weapons.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said that almost all grain delivered from Ukraine is gone to EU countries, not the poorest nations, to which only two vessels out of 87 have been sent.