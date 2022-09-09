Grain exports from ports of Ukraine reach almost 2.5 mln tonnes — Anadolu agency

ANKARA, September. /TASS/. About 2.5 million tonnes of grain have been exported since the beginning of the work of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) for the safe transportation of grain from Ukraine, Anadolu agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, since the agreement on the corridor for safe transportation of agricultural products from the ports of Ukraine came into force, 105 ships have passed through it, and the volume of wheat exported along the route has reached almost 2.5 million tonnes. It is specified that 39 ships have already reached their destinations, and 66 ships are pursuing their routes.

On July 22, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. In particular, thanks to the memorandum concluded by Russia and the UN, the international community joined in the work to remove anti-Russian restrictions that prevent the export of these goods. Another document approved the mechanism for the export of grain from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. On the basis of an agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a coordination center was created, which should ensure the inspection of ships with grain, as well as stop provocations and prevent the smuggling of weapons.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said that almost all grain delivered from Ukraine is gone to EU countries, not the poorest nations, to which only two vessels out of 87 had been sent.