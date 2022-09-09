Deal on export of grain from Ukraine not single factor affecting price formation — expert

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The agreement on the export of food from the ports of Ukraine, concluded in July, is not the only factor influencing the formation of grain prices in the world. Ilya Bereznyuk, managing partner of Agro&Food Communications, said this talking to TASS on Friday.

Since the beginning of this year, milling wheat prices on the Parisian MATIF Exchange have risen in price by 28.6% from 253.5 euros to 326.2 euros per tonne. At the same time, wheat prices reached an absolute maximum in May, when a tonne of grain cost 450 euros.

"The deal [on the export of Ukrainian grain by sea] alone does not affect the entire market. <...> Yes, it has a certain effect. <...> But the deal with Ukraine alone does not affect all pricing. <...> That is, it plays a role - the Black Sea region is an important player in forecasts and in pricing on the stock exchange - but nevertheless it is not the only factor [that affects world grain prices]," he stressed.

According to Bereznyuk, the cost of grain changes due to a number of factors. "It is logical that after some events - it does not matter if it is a special operation [of the Russian Federation in Ukraine], or some kind of natural collapse, drought, hurricanes or something else - it all affects the exchange prices for wheat," he noted.

The expert noted that grain prices this year were under pressure, in particular, and unfavorable weather conditions in several regions of Europe and the United States.

On July 22, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. In particular, thanks to the memorandum concluded by Russia and the UN, the international community joined in the work to remove anti-Russian restrictions that prevent the export of these goods. Another document approved the mechanism for the export of grain from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. On the basis of an agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a coordination center was created, which should ensure the inspection of ships with grain, as well as stop provocations and prevent the smuggling of weapons.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said that almost all grain delivered from Ukraine is gone to EU countries, not the poorest nations, to which only two vessels out of 87 have been sent.