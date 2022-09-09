Russia’s National Wealth Fund down to $196.3 bln in August

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The volume of the National Wealth Fund in August decreased by 285.9 bln rubles ($4.73 bln) and amounted to about 11.87 trillion rubles ($196.3 bln), according to the Ministry of Finance.

"As of September 1, 2022, the volume of the National Wealth Fund amounted to 11.87 trillion rubles, or 8.9% of GDP projected for 2022," the statement said.

As of August 1, the Ministry of Finance estimated the volume of the National Wealth Fund at 12.15 trillion rubles ($199.92 bln).

The volume of the liquid part of the National Wealth Fund as of September 1 amounted to 6.2% of GDP, or around 8.3 trillion rubles ($137.3 bln).