Moscow "recorded all moves" on grain supplies from Ukraine — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Certain countries doubting data of Ukrainian grain exports are not right, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Security Council’s meeting.

"We have all moves recorded," the President said. "This is done with intermediation of the Republic of Turkey and the UN. The European partners told us all the time about the need of establish such supplies, including from Ukraine, and interests of the poorest countries in the first instance," Putin noted.

"We hear now that certain our partners cast doubts on statements regarding these grain supplies from Ukraine but we have every move recorded, there are no errors," the Russian leader noted. "I would request our Foreign Ministry to proceed from that," Putin said.

"Out of 87 ships with grain that sailed from Ukrainian ports, 32 remained in Turkey, and I believe this is absolutely normal because Turkey, the country that organized the whole this process, certain has the right to do so; 3 were directed to South Africa, 3 - to Israel, 7 - to Egypt, 30 - to the European Union and only 2 - to the poorest countries under UN food programs; these are Yemen and Djibouti," the President noted.