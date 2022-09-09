EU ministers did not decide on Russian gas price cap — Hungary’s Foreign Minister

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. EU ministers did not arrive at any decision regarding the Russian gas price cap suggested by the European Commission, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"Hungary in no way supports the limit [for Russian gas] due to risks for energy supplies. Other EU member-states also made statements against the limit for pipeline gas transportation," Szijjarto said.

Nine EU member-states either spoke against the price cap or made reservations in respect of this proposal.