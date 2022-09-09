Number of unemployed in Russia down by 10,400 in three weeks, Deputy PM Golikova says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The number of registered unemployed in Russia decreased by 10,400 people from August 15 to September 5 to 664,600 people, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday, adding that this number does not exceed 0.9% of the total number of employed in the country.

