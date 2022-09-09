Just 3% of Ukrainian grain delivered to the poorest countries — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The volume of Ukrainian grain to be supplied to the poorest countries should be increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Security Council’s meeting.

Just a tiny quantity of grain was dispatched to the poorest countries in disregard of agreements, the head of state said. "This is 60,000 tonnes and just 3%," he noted. The President tasked the Russian Foreign Ministry "to address this in contacts with partners, including from the UN."

"Certainly, we cannot influence this process, the destination of foods, but we nevertheless consider proper in broad terms to increase deliveries exactly to the poorest countries," the Russian leader added.