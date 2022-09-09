Russian Deputy PM highlights importance of cooperation among customs service

BAKU, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is important to continue cooperation among the customs authorities of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the trilateral meeting on developing the North-South international transport corridor (ITC).

"I would like to note with satisfaction that the trilateral memorandum of understanding was signed among the customs services of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan to simplify transit traffic. We believe it’s essential to proceed also with the interaction among the customs authorities of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, including within the framework of agreements on implementing the mutual recognition of the authorized economic operator’s status and pilot bilateral projects of Russia with Iran and Azerbaijan within the framework of the Simplified Customs Corridor mechanism," Novak said.

Russia, India and Iran inked the intergovernmental agreement to establish the North-South multimodal transport corridor in 2000. The number of participants later climbed to 14. The project’s goal is to attract transit cargo flows from India, Iran and Persian Gulf states via Russian territory to Europe (in comparison with the sea route through the Suez Canal, the distance is more than halved, which reduces the time and cost of transportation). The project currently unifies several transport systems of individual countries.