Aeroflot Group plans to carry 40 mln passengers in each of 2022, 2023, says CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group plans to carry 40 mln passengers in 2022, Chief Executive Officer of the national flag carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Last year, the airline carried 45.8 mln passengers.

"In 2022 we as a group plan to carry around 40 mln passengers, and next year we plan to reach the same result," he said.

Aeroflot Group carried 17.2 mln people in January-June 2022 (according to the latest officially released statistics of the airline), which is 7.4% less than in the first half of 2021. That said, Aeroflot airline’s traffic slipped by 5% over the same period to 7.9 mln passengers.

In July 2022 Aeroflot’s passenger traffic amounted to 2.7 mln people compared to 2.4 mln in the same period last year, whereas in August passenger traffic was flat in annual terms at 2.7 mln passengers, Aleksandrovsy said.

