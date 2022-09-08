Russian PM predicts declining use of greenback to be long-term trend

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin foresees a considerable reduction in the use of dollars in the country to be a long-term trend, and believes a multipolar system of international payments may be formed if other nations join it.

"A considerable decline in the use of the dollar is a long-term trend. It requires many years of consistent work," he said at the Moscow Financial Forum on Thursday.

"Following the results of this movement, if other countries join it as well, a multipolar system of international payments may be formed," the PM noted.

Mishustin called the shift to a wider use of national currencies a component of financial sovereignty. "Though the process of de-dollarization itself started long ago, the sanctions have only intensified the interest in it," he stressed.

The Russian premier also noted a 30-fold increase in transactions on the Moscow Exchange with currencies of friendly states. "Presently, trading is conducted on the Moscow Exchange in seven pairs with currencies of friendly states. In January-February of this year, the average daily volume of spot transactions in those monetary units amounted to 1.7 bln rubles ($27 mln), whereas in July-August it totaled 60 bln rubles ($983 mln)," he said, adding that "the share of payments in national currencies is also increasing on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.".