Russian gas imports to Spain up 141% in July year-on-year, corporation says

MADRID, September 8. /TASS/. Russian gas imports to Spain soared by 141.3% in July compared with the same period last year, according to figures provided by the Corporation for Strategic Stocks of Petroleum Products on Thursday.

According to the corporation, the kingdom purchased 5,317 GWh of gas from Russia in July 2022, which means 14.5% of gas imported by Spain in July was delivered from Russia. This makes Russia the fourth-largest gas supplier to the kingdom after Algeria, the US, and Nigeria. Spain purchased a total of 36,606 GWh of gas in July.

In June, Spain imported record volumes of Russian gas of 8,752 GWh compared with 6,587 GWh in the same month last year. This made Russia the second-largest gas supplier to the kingdom in June (after the US).