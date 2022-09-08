Russia, China working on 79 investment projects — trade representative

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian intergovernmental commission is working on 79 significant projects worth $161 bln, Russian Trade Representative in China Aleksey Dakhnovsky said on Thursday.

"The key mechanism of our interaction is the Sino-Russian intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation, with its portfolio containing 79 significant and looking-forward projects totaling almost $161 bln," Dakhnovsky said.

The largest investment projects are in agriculture, mineral resources mining and processing, infrastructural construction and industry, he added.