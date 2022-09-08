Russian business did not respond to sanctions as their authors expected — PM

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian business did not react to sanctions as anticipated by their developers and businessmen continued investment programs where possible, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"The business did not respond as authors of sanctions devised. Businessmen largely did not halt but on the contrary, sought to continue investment programs where possible," Mishustin said.

Investments have grown, contrary to initial concerns, the Prime Minister said. "Fixed capital investments for the entire circle of entities increased by 4% in real terms in the second quarter of this year. Processing sectors, the export-focused industry in the first instance, made the greatest contribution," he added.