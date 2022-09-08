Russia passed consumer demand drop — PM

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian economy is adapting to sanctions and the consumer demand situation is normalizing, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"According to estimates, the peak of the consumer demand drop has already been passed," Mishustin said.

Implemented measures provided "an expected result," the Prime Minister noted. "The economy is smoothly adapting to new realities. Certain dynamics slowdown was definitely inevitable but it did not turn out to be devastating, as initiators of sanctions had contemplated," he added.