Ruble down against dollar, euro as foreign currency trading starts on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The ruble weakened against the dollar and the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

As of 10:16 am Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.26% at 60.95 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 0.55% at 60.76 rubles. As trading opened the dollar exchange rate rose by 0.35% to 61 rubles, while the euro exchange gained 0.59% to 60.78 rubles.

As of 10:16 am the MOEX Index was down by 0.16% at 2,397.68 points, while the RTS was down by 0.37% at 1,239.06 points. As trading opened the MOEX Index fell by 0.17% to 2,397.59 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.1% to 1,242.46 points.