Free trade zone agreement promotes trade with Vietnam — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Conclusion of the free trade zone agreement between Vietnam and member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) facilitates proactive trade, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Thursday.

"From my opinion, proactive trade development is definitely facilitated by the free trade zone agreement, whereby <…> it was considered that we are able to boost our trade turnover by many times, increasing it to ten billion conventional units. Well, our trade turnover is seven billion so far, that is, not all opportunities of the free trade zone agreement have been realized," Shokhin said.

The agreement nevertheless is the breakthrough one and became the first free trade zone document made between EAEU countries and the third country, he added.

